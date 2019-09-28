Generating electricity by renewable resources exceeds 4bn kW/hour

This amount of electricity generation has reduced the emission of about 2.871 million tons of greenhouse gas in the country.

According to the Ministry of Energy, the production volume of new energies could reduce more than 1.185 billion cubic meters of consumption of fossil fuels in Iran which is considered as the main air pollution factor in the country.

Renewable power plants can reduce 459 million KW/hour wasted energy in the country's power grid.

Presently, construction of renewable power plants, with the production capacity of 384 megawatt electricity, is underway in the country. Meanwhile, the capacity of installed renewable energies has hit 841 megawatts.

Moreover, 115 renewable power plants have so far been constructed in the country while construction of other 37 power plants is underway.

Studies show that 41%, 36%, 10% and 2% of renewable power plants in the country are solar, wind, small-sized hydroelectricity and thermal recycling, respectively.

MA/IRN83493735