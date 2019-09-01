Energy min. to depart Tehran for Moscow

Ardakanian is to meet and hold talks with Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak on the latest developments of bilateral projects and agreements reached at the 15th joint economic cooperation commission of Iran and the Russian Federation.

Following a free trade area agreement between the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) and Iran which will come into force on 27 October, he is also going to visit Secretary-General of the EAEU to discuss the latest cooperation between the two sides.

Ardakanian expressed hope that Iran's joining the Eurasian Economic Union would be a very effective way to develop economic and regional relations and create many job opportunities in different sectors for Iran.

At the meeting hosted by the Eurasian Economic Commission on 28 August, Chairman of the EEC Board Tigran Sarkisyan and Iran's ambassador to Russia Mehdi Sanaei exchanged messages about completing the necessary procedures to enforce an interim agreement leading to the formation of the free trade zone between the EAEU and Iran. This means that the agreement will come into force on 27 October.

The parties also agreed to continue cooperate to implement the agreement. The EAEU and Iran have already engaged in a dialogue on enhancing cooperation between the customs services. The parties are also negotiating a format of a business dialogue which is stipulated in the free trade zone agreement.

