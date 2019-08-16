Iranian foreign minister to visit Kuwait on Saturday: report

Kuwait newspaper al-Qabas has reported that the top Iranian diplomat Mohammad Javad Zarif will pay a one-day visit to southwestern neighboring country of Kuwait tomorrow.

Citing informed sources, the newspaper added that Zarif will hold political leaders of the Persian Gulf country including Sabah Al Khalid, who is Kuwaiti deputy prime minister and foreign minister.

The Iranian foreign minister's visit to Kuwait comes within few days after his visit to Qatar and holding talks with Qatari officials, including the Emir of Qatar and his Qatari counterpart.

