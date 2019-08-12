Iranian parl. speaker congrats Muslim counterparts on Eid al-Adha

"Hajj provides a good opportunity for more unity and solidarity among all Muslims," Larijani said in his congratulatory message to his Muslim counterparts on Wednesday.

Noting that the Islamic Republic of Iran has always sought to strengthen unity, brotherhood and cooperation among the Islamic countries since the victory of the Islamic Revolution, Larijani expressed the Iranian Parliament’s readiness to strengthen cooperation among Islamic countries, wishing the parliament speakers of the Islamic countries a happy Eid and well-being.

Today is Eid al-Adha, or the Feast of Sacrifice, an important festival on the Islamic calendar, which marks the culmination of the annual hajj pilgrimage in Mecca and Medina.

The occasion is celebrated by saying prayers, sacrificing livestock and serving the meat to the needy.

