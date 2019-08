On this auspicious day, Muslims across continents commemorate and honor the willingness of Prophet Ibrahim (Abraham) to sacrifice his son Ismael, as an act of obedience to Allah’s command. Before he sacrificed his son, God intervened by sending a ram to be sacrificed instead.

The occasion is celebrated by saying prayers, sacrificing livestock and serving the meat to the needy.

Iranian Muslims usually send their sacrifices to the underprivileged or charity organizations.

