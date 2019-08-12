Ayatollah Khamenei felicitates world Muslims on Eid al-Adha

“I congratulate all Muslims of the world on the Eid Al-Adha. There is great divine gratitude hidden in the Eid al-Adha on the part of the chosen prophet of God, hazrat Abraham (a.s) who made a sacrifice on that day,” the Leader's official English-language Twitter account quoted him as saying.

Today is Eid al-Adha, or the Feast of Sacrifice, an important festival on the Islamic calendar that marks the climax of the annual hajj pilgrimage in Mecca and Medina. The occasion falls on the 10th day of the month of Dhu al-Hijjah on the lunar calendar every year.

It commemorates Prophet Abraham’s acknowledging a divine order upon him to sacrifice his son. Upon submitting to God’s will, Ibrahim was exempted from performing the order and was offered a ram to sacrifice instead.

The auspicious occasion is celebrated by saying prayers, sacrificing livestock and serving the meat to the needy.

Iranian Muslims usually send their sacrifices to the underprivileged or charity organizations.

MNA