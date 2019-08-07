Iran’s Leader condoles with Afghans demise of Ayt. Mohseni

According to the news service of the Leader of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Ayatollah Khamenei extended his condolences to followers of Ayatollah Sheikh Mohammad Asif Mohseni on his death.

In his message, Iran’s Leader hailed Ayatollah Mohseni's efforts in the Islamic country of Afghanistan in political and cultural areas as well as the invaluable spiritual legacy that the prominent Afghan cleric left after his death.

Ayatollah Khamenei further wished Allah's blessing for the deceased Afghan religious scholar.

Ayatollah Sheikh Mohammad Asif Mohseni, the head of Afghanistan’s Shia Ulema Council, passed away on Monday in Kabul due to an illness.

