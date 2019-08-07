Pres. Rouhani commiserates with Afghans over demise of grand Shia cleric

“It came with a shock that I received the news on the passing of the tireless Shia scholar of Afghanistan, Ayatollah Haj Sheikh Mohammad Asif Mohseni,” Rouhani wrote in a letter on Tuesday.

“I express my deep commiserations over the demise of the great scholar to the seminaries and the brotherly nation of Afghanistan and to his honorable family and disciples.”

“I ask God to give great blessings to him,” the president added.

Ayatollah Mohseni was born in 1935 in the southern province of Kandahar and was widely considered to be the most prominent cleric among the Shias in Afghanistan.

Mohseni who was the founder of the Islamic Movement of Afghanistan was one of the notable figures in the Afghan’s resistance.

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif had, earlier in the day, expressed condolences over the demise of the distinguished Afghan religious scholar.

MNA/83428134