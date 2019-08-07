  1. Politics
7 August 2019 - 16:43

Muslim activists receive 5th Islamic Human Rights Award

Muslim activists receive 5th Islamic Human Rights Award

TEHRAN, Aug. 07 (MNA) – The 5th International Islamic Human Rights Award (2019) was awarded to Press TV journalist Marziyeh Hashemi and Chairman of Malaysian Consultative Council of Islamic Organization Mohammad Azmi Abdul Hamid.

The award committee also acknowledged Muslim cleric Sheikh Ibrahim Zakzaky.

A ceremony was held on Wednesday morning in Tehran to mark commemorate the Islamic Human Rights and Human Dignity Day during which the third prize of the International Islamic Human Rights Award in 2019 was granted to two foreign representatives.

Marzieh Hashemi, 60, is an American-born Muslim convert who has lived in Iran for years. She is a veteran producer and on-air presenter for Iran's English-language Press TV.

HJ/FNA 13980516000322

News Code 148615

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 2 + 1 =

    TOP 10

    Mehr Vision

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News