Poland skeptical about joining US-led mission in Strait of Hormuz: report

“We have to wait to work out whether, and if so, in what form Poland could join such an initiative,” Reuters has quoted a spokeswoman at Poland’s foreign ministry as saying in a statement on Friday.

It’s unclear when Poland, which has sought to strengthen ties with the US since the Law and Justice (PiS) party came to power in 2015, will make a decision on the matter, Reuters further said.

While the United Kingdom has so far been the only country to joint the US-led coalition, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo revealed on August 5 that the US had asked more than sixty nations to join the coalition.

The US is trying to form a coalition against Iran in the Strait of Hormuz and Persian Gulf, in the meantime, Iran blames the US for rising tensions in the region with the aim of forming the coalition.

Iran has stressed that it is the main protector and guarantor of the security in the Persian Gulf and Strait of Hormuz and that the security arrangements in the region have to be shaped by the regional countries themselves.

