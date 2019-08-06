France not compliant with US’ policies about Iran: envoy

“We never followed US maximum pressure policy on Iran but are interested in holding talks and cooperation with the Islamic Republic,” he said.

He noted that France is determined to put INSTEX into operation and is negotiating the issue with Iranian officials despite American’s disagreement.

Naming Trump’s policies harmful, he added that there are a wide range of fields for cooperation between Iran and France.

Thiébaud also announced readiness for exchanging expert delegations in different new fields between the two sides.

Iranian minister, for his part, criticized that “Iranians expected Europeans to act more seriously in protecting JCPOA.”

Addressing the issue of INSTEX, he said “we do not neglect European’s efforts in establishment of the financial mechanism but we cannot wait for them and we should continue our own way.”

