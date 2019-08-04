‘Maximum pressure’ train stops in ‘failure station’

By withdrawing from Iran nuclear deal and adopting maximum pressure policy against Iran, Trump tried to prove to the world that he is a different individual who can gain most interests with the least possible costs, said Shamkhani, adding, “maximum pressure policy’s design concentrated on weakening foundations of Islamic Revolution power, i.e. the Leadership, people, IRGC and Foreign Ministry. And sanctions was used as a tool with the lowest costs to damage the basis of Iran’s authority.”

“Cold and confrontational reaction of people, gradual stabilization of the country’s economic conditions, an influential increase in regional and international moves, and firm stances of Islamic Revolution Leader made Trump feel disappointed in the path while also increasing international and internal rivals’ pressure on him in an unprecedented way.”

Shamkhani went on to say, “sanctioning the Iranian Foreign Minister after he rejected Trump’s invitation for talks showed that the train of ‘maximum pressure’ has been stopped in the ‘failure station’ and all those abroad have no other choice than switch the railroad to the direction of implementing commitments and respecting legal rights of the Islamic Republic of Iran.”

“Active and influential diplomacy of the Islamic Republic cannot be sanctioned. Neither Trump nor no one of its allies can prevent Iran’s clear and rightful voice from resonating in the world,” he concluded.

MAH/4684274