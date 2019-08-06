Any initiative for PG security must be proposed by regional states: Chinese amb.

The United States has been ramping up pressure against Iran, which has mostly led to escalating tension in the Persian Gulf, following tanker and drone incidents.

On July 19, the US Central Command issued a statement claiming it was “developing a multinational maritime effort, Operation Sentinel, to increase surveillance of and security in key waterways in the Middle East.”

On July 30, the US officially asked Germany, Britain and France to participate in a naval coalition to further interfere in the Persian Gulf. The request was declined by German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas a day later, who stressed that there was no military solution to the ongoing standoff in the region.

The call was answered by the UK, however, whose tanker, 'Stena Impero’ has been detained by Iran due to violation of maritime rules and regulations.

Meanwhile, Russia has countered the US proposal for the maritime coalition, saying it is a pretext for Washington to further pressure Tehran and destabilize the Persian Gulf region.

Speaking to Mehr News correspondent on Tuesday while visiting the MNA HQ, the Chinese ambassador to Tehran, Chang Hua, said briefly that “the Chinese side, as President Xi Jinping has said, is hopeful that the Persian Gulf will remain a region of peace and security.”

Asked to comment about China’s position toward the US’ call for the anti-Iran coalition in the Persian Gulf, the ambassador maintained that any projects and initiatives that aim to strengthen security in the Persian Gulf must be proposed and carried out by the regional countries themselves, particularly the Persian Gulf littoral states, through talks and negotiations.

“The Persian Gulf and the Strait of Hormuz are the most critical channel and gateway in the world for transferring energy; therefore, they are significant for the world’s policy-making, security and economy,” Mr. Chang Hua added.

He further stressed that the Chinese side is willing to play its part in strengthening the security in the Persian Gulf.

Interview by: Marjohn Sheikhi