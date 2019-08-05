  1. Politics
5 August 2019 - 18:19

Germany says not taking part in US naval mission in Strait of Hormuz

Germany says not taking part in US naval mission in Strait of Hormuz

TEHRAN, Aug. 05 (MNA) – Chancellor Angela Merkel and the whole German government do not see Germany taking part in a US-led naval mission in the Strait of Hormuz at the moment, German government spokeswoman said on Monday.

“The chancellor does not see a participation in a US-led mission in the current situation and at the current time - everyone in the German government agrees on that,” a government spokeswoman told a news conference.

The US Embassy in Berlin said on Tuesday the United States had asked Germany to join a so-called coalition against Iran in the Strait of Hormuz. Germany rejected the request.

Last week, German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said Berlin had yet to take a final decision on joining an international coalition to protect commercial ships in the region.

Meanwhile, UK has called for a European-led maritime mission around the Persian Gulf.

Earlier this month, Iran seized a UK-flagged ship in the Strait of Hormuz for violating international maritime rules, while the UK had previously captured an Iranian supertanker in the Gibraltar. Iran has condemned the British seizure of the 'Grace 1' as 'piracy' and demanded the ship be freed.

ZZ/PR

News Code 148502

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 3 + 0 =

    TOP 10

    Mehr Vision

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News