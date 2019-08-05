Germany says not taking part in US naval mission in Strait of Hormuz

“The chancellor does not see a participation in a US-led mission in the current situation and at the current time - everyone in the German government agrees on that,” a government spokeswoman told a news conference.

The US Embassy in Berlin said on Tuesday the United States had asked Germany to join a so-called coalition against Iran in the Strait of Hormuz. Germany rejected the request.

Last week, German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said Berlin had yet to take a final decision on joining an international coalition to protect commercial ships in the region.

Meanwhile, UK has called for a European-led maritime mission around the Persian Gulf.

Earlier this month, Iran seized a UK-flagged ship in the Strait of Hormuz for violating international maritime rules, while the UK had previously captured an Iranian supertanker in the Gibraltar. Iran has condemned the British seizure of the 'Grace 1' as 'piracy' and demanded the ship be freed.

ZZ/PR