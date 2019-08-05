Iran’s SBU, France’s Sorbonne Uni. sign MoU on scientific coop.

The chancellor of SBU Hassan Sadough said that Shahid Beheshti and Sorbonne universities have signed an MoU on holding joint courses to strengthen the cooperation between the two universities.

Shahid Beheshti University is ready to collaborate and interact with foreign universities in various fields of science, education, as well as student, professor exchange and joint projects, he added.

According to the MoU between the Iranian and French universities, the Faculty of Law at SBU is to collaborate with University of Paris 1 and the Sorbonne University, which have 14,000 law students, he noted.

