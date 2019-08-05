Nigerian court orders release of Sheikh Zakzaky for medical treatment

According to local sources, the judge insists that the defendants must be allowed to seek medical treatment because without that there is no way they could stand to defend themselves.

This is while the Nigerian government has been resisting the international calls to release the senior religious figure.

Sheikh Zakzaky, who is in his mid-sixties, has been imprisoned for four years and needs to undergo treatments before soon.

He lost his left eyesight in a 2015 raid by security forces that left more than 300 of his followers and three of his sons dead. His wife also sustained serious wounds.

MNA/4685441