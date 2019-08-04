  1. Technology
Iran, Russia to increase academic aerospace coop.

TEHRAN, Aug. 04 (MNA) – Two top universities of Iran and Russia have shown willingness to increase bilateral cooperation, especially in the field of aerospace engineering.

Hamidreza Taghirad, deputy head of K. N. Toosi University of Technology for international affairs, said that he has held talks with officials of the aerospace center at Moscow State University (MSU) to expand cooperation in fields such as GIS and satellites.

MSU has close cooperation with Roscosmos State Corporation for Space Activities, he said, adding that using their satellite images in fields such as agriculture, water and environment seem to be appropriate for Iran.

“In the meeting with officials of the [Russian] university, we saw eagerness and interest in both sides to establish relations between industrial centers of the two countries. And it was proposed to enhance bilateral cooperation in aerospace fields,” he added.

