The Iran men's national basketball B team, which was the vice-champion of the 2018 William Jones Cup, suffered a 72-98 defeat against Mighty Sports team from the Philippines in its match in this year’s edition of the competitions.

The men's division of William Jones Cup is held in Taiwan from 12 to 21 July, 2019 while the women's tournament will be contested from 24 to 28 July 2019.

