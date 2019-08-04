Pakistani PM warns of any possible military measure against Iran

Making the remarks in a TV interview, he said that he is familiar with the culture of martyrdom in Iran, Fars News Agency reported on Sunday. If any wrong measures are adopted about Iran, including escalation of tensions or military attack, a quagmire will be created for those who make such mistakes, he highlighted.

World leaders should not compare Iran with other countries and should understand how dangerous it will be to wage war against it, Imran Khan added.

Pakistan will do its best to reduce tensions in the region, he stressed.

Tensions in the region initially erupted after Washington withdraw from the nuclear deal and imposed economic sanctions on Iran, mainly targeting its oil revenues. US hostile policies didn’t end here as Trump administration also designated Iran’s IRGC, which is in charge of providing the Persian Gulf with security, as a foreign terrorist organization and also in their latest measure, imposed sanctions on Iranian Foreign Minister Zarif; a measure which many experts believe to prove the empty claims of US about readiness for talks with Iran.

After Iran seized a UK-flagged oil tanker in the Persian Gulf because it had failed to abide by international maritime regulations, US proposed to establish a coalition in the Persian Gulf claiming it to be aimed at securing international waters but believed to be a coalition against Iran; this can eventually escalate the already tense situation in the Middle East.

