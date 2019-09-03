'Enemies feel pain of our slap in their face': Army cmdr.

Speaking in a local event on Tuesday, Army’s first-in-command said that conducting major missions has more value when done without being reflected in the media, adding, “The mere fact that we put our lives on the line against enemies and they feel our slap in their face is enough for us.”

Mousavi handed awards during the ceremony to some Army personnel who had had major roles in some recent missions of the force in different sectors such as air defense, and navy.

“Some of the recent Army’s measures were not reflected in the media due to special security and intelligence considerations. And this trend will continue for some major and secret operations to safeguard the interests of the Establishment,” he said.

MAH/4709783