Ex-Tehran mayor sentenced to Qisas for killing his wife

Najafi, who has served previously as the Iranian vice-president and minister of education as well as Tehran's mayor, was found guilty of shooting dead his wife.

Talking to reporters on Tuesday, Judiciary’s spokesman Gholam Hossein Esmaeili said that the ex-Tehran mayor had been sentenced to death and his verdict had already been submitted to him in the court.

Najafi reportedly killed his second wife, Mitra Ostad, with a pistol at their apartment in the north of the Iranian capital on May 28.

The spokesman said that the indictment against Najafi included two major crimes including murdering his wife and possessing a gun illegally. He was tried in Tehran's criminal court branch 1.

