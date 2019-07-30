  1. Politics
Iran deplores Saudi coalition's bloodshed in Yemen's Saada

TEHRAN, Jul. 30 (MNA) – Iran has strongly condemned the Saudi coalition’s latest war crime on a busy marketplace in the Yemeni city of Saada on Monday, which killed a dozen of civilians, including women and children.

Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Seyyed Abbas Mousavi on Tuesday expressed deepest sympathies with the bereaved families of victims, saying the Islamic Republic of Iran strongly rebukes such “brutal and inhumane acts” that aim to cover up the perpetrators’ failure in their outright and long-standing war crimes.

“After more than four years of leading the devastating war in Yemen, the offenders have had no achievements but failure, and they want to cover up their failure in both the political arena and the battlefield by killing children and women in Yemen,” Mousavi said.

The Iranian spokesman also censured the international community’s silence regarding the bloodshed in the war-torn Arab country.

At least 14 civilians, including two children, have been killed when Saudi-led warplanes conducted an airstrike on a crowded market in Yemen’s northern province of Saada, as the Riyadh regime presses ahead with its bombardment campaign against its southern neighbor.

According to reports, the aerial aggression also left 23 others, including 11 children, wounded. The report added that the airstrike occurred at a time when the market was overcrowded.

Yemen’s health ministry also said at least 10 of the wounded were in critical condition, warning that the death toll was likely to rise.

