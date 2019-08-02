Iran, Japan call for widening scope of cooperation

Parliamentary Vice-Minister for Foreign Affairs of Japan Kenji Yamada held a meeting with Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs Seyyed Abbas Araghchi on Wednesday, July 31.

In the meeting, the Iranian deputy foreign minister described as positive the recent visit to Iran by Prime Minister of Japan Shinzo Abe, welcomed the Japanese government’s goodwill in the course of efforts to strengthen the bilateral ties and reduce the Middle East tensions, clarified Iran’s stances on the JCPOA, and called on the JCPOA parties to take practical steps to save the deal.

For his part, the Japanese Vice-Minister for Foreign Affairs highlighted the significance of cordial ties between the two countries, and stated, “Despite the existing limitations, Tokyo seeks to widen the scope of cooperation with Iran in various fields, including the health sector, environment and dealing with the natural disasters.”

MNA/MFA