Italy ready to expand economic coop. with Iran: envoy

He made the remarks at Iran-Italy Joint Chambers of Commerce Assembly which was held in Tehran at the presence of Iran's Head of Chamber of Commerce.

Given the level and type of relations between Iranian and Italian economic activists, it seems that there is high interest for cooperation between the two countries, Perrone said.

Both sides are in a special condition created as the result of sanctions pressure and under such circumstances, Iranian and Italian governments and private sectors have a double responsibility to remove the barriers, he mentioned.

Expressing his satisfaction over the eagerness of Iranian and Italian private sectors for cooperation, the envoy said Italian embassy is ready for any kind of cooperation with Iran.

According to Perrone, the two countries should develop new ways of strengthening relations as well as maintaining the current relations.

