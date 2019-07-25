  1. Economy
Iran’s import of products shrinks in Q1

TEHRAN, Jul. 25 (MNA) – Latest statistics of the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA) showed that Iran imported $1.2 billion worth of products in the first three months of the current Iranian calendar year (March 21 – June 21), showing 8.5 percent decline as compared to the last year’s corresponding period.

In this period, Islamic Republic of Iran exported $1.5 billion worth of products, IRICA added.

IRICA put the products exported from the country in the first three months of the last Iranian calendar year (ended March 20, 2019) at $11.630 billion.

Given the above issue, Iran’s export of products in this period slumped about one percent as compared to the last year’s corresponding period.

IRICA also put the country’s total trade volume exchanged in the first quarter of the current year (March 21 – June 21) at $22.9 billion.

