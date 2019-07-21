No license issued for importing ‘miner’ into country

IRICA has only determined and defined tariff line for cryptocurrencies’ extraction devices, he added.

According to the request of some organizations, IRICA has notified the tariff rate of ‘miner’ devices used for cryptocurrencies.

If the government okays with importing devices for producing cryptocurrencies, IRICA will execute legal directives, he stated.

According to him, even goods which are banned from being imported into the country have tariff line, he said, adding, “for example, some psychotropic or psychedelic drugs have tariff line in IRICA.”

However, Ministry of Industry, Mine and Trade and Central Bank of Iran (CBI) should issue approval letter for importing cryptocurrency devices into the country, he emphasized.

With the coordination made in this regard, devices for extraction of cryptocurrencies have classified in Tariff Line No. 84719090, so that this tariff line is related to the 'computers and central processors', IRICA deputy added.

In cryptocurrency a miner is a computer or group of computers 'searching' for cryptocurrency. They constantly verify transactions and as an incentive they get rewarded with cryptocurrency.

