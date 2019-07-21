  1. Economy
21 July 2019 - 20:53

Deputy FM:

Iran’s exports value to eastern neighbors at over $5bn

Iran’s exports value to eastern neighbors at over $5bn

TEHRAN, Jul. 21 (MNA) – Deputy Foreign Minister for Economic Affairs Gholamreza Ansari put country’s current exports value to eastern neighboring countries at over $5 to $6 billion.

He made the remarks Sunday at the venue of Ministry of Foreign Affairs on the sidelines of meeting of Foreign Relations Coordination Headquarters, held in the presence of representatives of the Foreign Ministry and Iranian ambassadors in Pakistan and Afghanistan, and added, “given the policies adopted by the government for increasing level of economic ties with neighbors, it is necessary to carry out studies on the import and export barriers.”

Elsewhere in his remarks, the deputy foreign minister revealed the interest of Pakistani and Afghan sides to reopen joint bank and added, “Islamic Republic of Iran has established trade exchanges with the two countries of Pakistan and Afghanistan since the Islamic Revolution.”

MA/IRN83405103

News Code 147898

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 2 + 13 =

    TOP 10

    Mehr Vision

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News