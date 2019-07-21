Iran’s exports value to eastern neighbors at over $5bn

He made the remarks Sunday at the venue of Ministry of Foreign Affairs on the sidelines of meeting of Foreign Relations Coordination Headquarters, held in the presence of representatives of the Foreign Ministry and Iranian ambassadors in Pakistan and Afghanistan, and added, “given the policies adopted by the government for increasing level of economic ties with neighbors, it is necessary to carry out studies on the import and export barriers.”

Elsewhere in his remarks, the deputy foreign minister revealed the interest of Pakistani and Afghan sides to reopen joint bank and added, “Islamic Republic of Iran has established trade exchanges with the two countries of Pakistan and Afghanistan since the Islamic Revolution.”

MA/IRN83405103