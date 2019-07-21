IRGC commander stresses US did not take down Iranian drone

"That was quite a big lie. We could not believe that the president of a country talked about the issue while directly talking to journalists. That's why we checked the issue several times with our different units, and denials [from Tehran] were delayed for several hours," Commander of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) Aerospace Force Brigadier General Amir Ali Hajizadeh said while speaking about his meeting with the Parliament's Education Commission today about the Donald Trump's report of shooting down an Iranian drone on Thursday and repeating his claim on Friday.

The senior IRGC commander added that the IRGC UAVs constantly monitor the movements of the US warships, adding that the Americans themselves realized that their President's claim was a big lie and then put the blame on John Bolton for it.

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) released footage captured by an Iranian drone flying over the Strait of Hormuz and monitoring a United States Navy vessel on Friday, disproving Washington's claim that the unmanned aircraft was shot down by the American forces.

KI/4672551