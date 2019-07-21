Europe's return to the twentieth century!

Even though Merkel will end her Chancellery, she can no longer be considered an influential politician in the European Union and the eurozone. In France, Emmanuel Macron, after victory of Le Pen and the French National Front (in the European Parliamentary elections), no longer has the power to revive his lost position in Paris. The UK is also thinking of leaving the European Union and how to manage the crisis. what does this show? The answer to this question is clear: Europe is going back to the twentieth century under the influence of Troika's downfall!

It's better to look at the subject a bit more realistic! The growth of extreme currents in Europe seems to have led to concerns and discontent among people such as German Chancellor Angela Merkel. This is while Berlin should not hide its role in this crisis. This social excitement has now become a "political demand" in the West. The dissatisfaction of European citizens with their governments has caused them to explicitly demand the return to the twentieth century and the time before the formation of United Europe. Obviously, in this situation, "Crossing the traditional parties" would become a general demand in the West. Under such circumstances, Merkel's and other European leaders' warnings about the return to the twentieth century and the time before the formation of United Europe simply means the inability of the Eurozone authorities in preventing the Right-extremism in the West.

On the other hand, EU foreign policy is still defined in a direct relationship with the White House and the Brussels-Washington security relations. No doubt, under such circumstances, we can not speak of an "independent Europe" in the international system. Even, While US National Security Advisor John Bolton and Trump have repeatedly expressed their opposition to the existence of the European Union and the Eurozone, Europe has not taken any steps towards independence from the United States. Now, the EU has little opportunity to save itself from falling. The truth that some European leaders have not yet understood .

MNA/TT