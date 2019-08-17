The end of John Bolton's political life

Some Trump supporters are deeply concerned about the US government's foreign policy becoming a weakness for the president in next year's presidential election.

John Bolton is no doubt a symbol of the utter failure of US foreign policy. He also became a symbol of the defeat of the White House under the Bush administration under President George W. Bush. However, Trump preferred to use this burnt, failed nut again at the White House! Bolton's presence at the White House has been Trump's worst betrayal of the American nation.

These days, even the few John Bolton fans have no hope of continuing in power. Obviously, Trump is mad at Bolton and Pompeo because their plans and suggestions have not solved any of U.S. foreign policy problems and have only reduced Trump’s popularity in key states.

However, Trump might still have doubts about removing them, because by doing so he will almost certainly lose the support of Tea Party Movement and Neo-Conservatives.

Ultimately, John Bolton has no destiny other than failure. The time of the political death of the U.S. National Security Adviser has come.

John Bolton continues to promote war and terror and violence in his foreign policy. Bolton's title is basically tied to crime, war, and terror. Many American analysts say the National Security Adviser to the Trump government has become the symbol of the White House's failure in the international system.

As mentioned, In George W. Bush's presidency, people like Dick Cheney and John Bolton have become the messengers of the White House's defeat in the world. This time Bolton has also become a messenger for defeating Trump and the US in the world. The US National Security Adviser is having difficult days. John Bolton has not been able to achieve his goals toward the Islamic Republic of Iran.

MNA/TT