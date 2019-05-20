Iran congratulates national Karate team's world championship

The Iranian team managed to snatch six gold and three bronze medals to top the medal of Karate 1-Series A in Turkey's Istanbul on Sunday.

The gold winners for Iran included Travat Khaksar in Female Kumite -55kg; Hamideh Abbasli in Female Kumite +68kg; Bahman Asgari Ghoncheh in Male Kumite -75kg; Saleh Abazari in Male Kumite +84kg; Mahdi Ghararizadeh Mahani in Male Kumite -84kg; and the Iranian Female Kata team completed the gold medal count for the Iranian delegation.

As many as 1,813 karatekas from 103 countries took part at the international tournament. Host country Turkey claimed the second place after Iran, followed by Japan in the third place.

