Ahead of Brussels meeting, EU diplomats call on Iran to return to full JCPOA implementation

The top diplomats of the European countries, which have signed Iran nuclear deal, namely France, the UK and Germany, told reporters before entering the Monday meeting in Brussels that Iran needs to fully abide by its commitments under the nuclear deal, while they did not refer to the US illegal actions in creating tensions.

UK foreign secretary, for example claimed that Iran must comply with all its JCPOA commitments and in his words, it must not seek to produce atomic weapons.

Hunt said that Iran nuclear deal (JCPOA) is not dead and that the UK is looking to find ways to preserve it.

Meanwhile, EU foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini called on Iran to return to full implementation of the JCPOA.

The French foreign minister Le Drian said Europe had to remain united in trying to preserve the Iran nuclear deal, and said Tehran should reverse its decision not to comply with parts of the accord.

In reaction to yesterday’s joint statement by the UK, Germany and France in which they had expressed their concern over the probability of JCPOA collapse, Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi says that Iran expects the 3 European signatories to the JCPOA to take practical, effective and responsible steps to implement the deal.

Exactly one year after the US withdrawal, Iran announced that it would reduce its commitments to the deal within some 60-day stages. So far Iran’s enriched uranium stockpile and enrichment level have exceeded those agreed in the deal. Tehran says all its measure are according to paragraphs 26 and 36 of the deal while IAEA endorsing that all of Iran’s steps are taken in a transparent manner. Iran says all these steps are reversible if other parties safeguard Iran’s economic interests, including its oil export and banking relations which are under US sanctions.

