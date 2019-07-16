  1. Politics
Zarif says while in US, he is allowed to be in only 3 buildings

TEHRAN, Jul. 16 (MNA) – The Iranian foreign minister has tweeted that while he is in the American city of New York to attend a UN meeting, he is permitted to set foot in only three buildings.

“My interview with @LesterHoltNBC of @NBCNightlyNews in NY. We sat down on July 15 in Iran's UN ambassador’s residence— one of the three buildings I’m permitted to set foot in while in the US conducting official UN business,” the top Iranian diplomat Mohmmad Javad Zarif  has written while in the American city of New York to attend the annual meeting of the high-ranking officials of the United Nations Economic and Social Council.

The US Secretary of Treasury Steven Mnuchin had announced on June 24 that Zarif would be sanctioned as part of the ‘maximum pressure’ campaign on Iran later that week.

