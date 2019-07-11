Step-by-step reduction of commitments to JCPOA a chance for diplomacy: Araghchi

He made the remarks in the fifth meeting on Iran-Belarus political consultations with his Belarusian counterpart Andrei Dapkiunas on Wednesday.

Araghchi briefed the Belarusian diplomats on the latest situation of the JCPOA and the US violation of the deal as an international accord and waging an economic war against Iran as well as impacts of such hostile policies on the regional and international peace and security, IRNA reported.

Referring to Iran's strategic patience over the past year against violation of JCPOA by the US, he said that step by step reduction of commitments is an opportunity for diplomacy.

He also slammed the US request for holding a meeting of Board of Governors under the conditions that the country itself is a violator of the deal and UN Security Council Resolution 2231, saying that it is a big satire in the history of diplomacy.

For his part, Dapkiunas, hailed bilateral relations and underlined current volatile situation in the region and world.

Escalating tension and insecurity in the Middle East is not only a threat to the region but also to Europe and the entire world, he said, hoping that Iran nuclear issue would be solved through peaceful means and dialogue.

Describing Iran's keeping window of diplomacy open as a deliberate and wise initiative, he voiced his country's readiness for using all existing political capacities to solve the outstanding issue.

During the meeting, both officials also discussed bilateral ties and avenues for promoting them in various fields and stressed the need for using all the capacities to promote trade exchanges to desirable levels.

