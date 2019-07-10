Zarif and French president’s top advisor consult on Iran-France developments

In the meeting which took place on Wednesday afternoon, Mohammad Javad Zarif and Emmanuel Bonne exchanged views on the latest developments in various bilateral issues between the two countries as well as some other international issues.

French President Emmanuel Macron's top diplomatic adviser Emmanuel Bonne arrived in Tehran on Wednesday morning and has already met with the Secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council Ali Shamkhani.

During the meeting with Shamkhani, Bonne said “I have not come to Iran as a mediator, and I am not carrying any messages from the United States to Tehran.”

He also said that despite US sanctions and contrary to the will and actions of the United States, Iran has gained considerable power and influence in regional and international developments over the past 20 year.

He pointed out that Emanuel Macron is seeking to achieve joint initiatives to establish a ceasefire in the US economic war against Iran, and believes that this will reduce the increasing tensions in the region.

The French diplomat added that “given Iran's undeniable role and influence in the region, Paris is interested in continuing dialogue and cooperation with Iran to manage current crises in Syria, Yemen, Iraq and Lebanon.”

