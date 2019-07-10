Two military planes collide in Qatar, pilots eject safely: report

At the moment there is no information about the training aircraft that collided, however, according to Doha, the pilots managed to survive the accident. It is also unclear what exactly caused the collision, Reuters reported.

"During a training flight a collision occurred between two training planes and the pilots were able to safely get out by using the ejection seat", a statement on the Qatari Defense Ministry's Twitter account said.

The incident comes several weeks after two Bundeswehr fighter jets collided over Northern Germany during a training mission. One of the pilots survived the incident, while another was later found dead.

MNA/Sputnik