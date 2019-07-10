  1. Politics
10 July 2019 - 14:18

Two military planes collide in Qatar, pilots eject safely: report

Two military planes collide in Qatar, pilots eject safely: report

TEHRAN, Jul. 10 (MNA) – Two military training planes collided in Qatar on Wednesday, according to the country's defense ministry.

At the moment there is no information about the training aircraft that collided, however, according to Doha, the pilots managed to survive the accident. It is also unclear what exactly caused the collision, Reuters reported.

"During a training flight a collision occurred between two training planes and the pilots were able to safely get out by using the ejection seat", a statement on the Qatari Defense Ministry's Twitter account said.

The incident comes several weeks after two Bundeswehr fighter jets collided over Northern Germany during a training mission. One of the pilots survived the incident, while another was later found dead.

MNA/Sputnik

News Code 147462

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 1 + 4 =

    TOP 10

    Mehr Vision

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News