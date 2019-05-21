  1. Iran
21 May 2019 - 14:25

Russian jet skids off runway at Mehrabad Airport

TEHRAN, May 21 (MNA) – According to the Spokesman of Iran's Civil Aviation Organization Reza Jafarzadeh, a Russian airliner skidded off the runway at Tehran’s International Mehrabad Airport early on Tuesday.

“At 3:07 AM local time of Tuesday a BAE125 Russian private jet skidded off the runway at Mehrabad Airport,” Tasnim quoted him as saying.

There were six individuals, including crew and passengers, onboard and no one has been injured, he added.

Immediately after the incident, experts of Iran's Civil Aviation Organization were dispatched to the scene, he said, noting that the jet has been taken to the hangar. 

Jafarzadeh did not comment on the possible causes of the incident.

