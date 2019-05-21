Russian jet skids off runway at Mehrabad Airport

“At 3:07 AM local time of Tuesday a BAE125 Russian private jet skidded off the runway at Mehrabad Airport,” Tasnim quoted him as saying.

There were six individuals, including crew and passengers, onboard and no one has been injured, he added.

Immediately after the incident, experts of Iran's Civil Aviation Organization were dispatched to the scene, he said, noting that the jet has been taken to the hangar.

Jafarzadeh did not comment on the possible causes of the incident.

MAH/TNA2016386