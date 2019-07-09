Is Biden hoping?

An overview of the latest news on the US presidential election can give us a clear picture of this competition:

Poll: Biden only Democratic candidate with wide lead over Trump in hypothetical matchup

Businessinsider reported that Former Vice President Joe Biden is the only Democratic contender for the 2020 Election who holds a comfortable lead over President Donald Trump, according to a new poll.A Washington Post/ABC News poll found Biden would lead Trump by 53% to 43% among registered voters who responded as if the election was held today.

California Sen. Kamala Harris and Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders held narrow leads over Trump, pulling two points and one point, respectively above the president. Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren tied with Trump.The poll's timing is worth noting, as it was taken between June 28 and July 1, while Trump was at the G20 Summit and days before Biden said he was blindsided by a confrontation from Harris on his past vote that opposed desegregation busing.

NBC News reported last month that Trump's re-election campaign let go of internal pollsters after leaked results showed the president trailing former Biden in critical states for the election.

That was the latest discouraging development for Trump, including results reported by the New York Times earlier this month and data obtained by ABC News showing Trump trailing Biden in Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, and Florida.The two have traded public barbs as the race heats up, with Biden calling Trump a "bully" and the president lashing out at Biden as a "reclamation project."

"Some things are just not salvageable," Trump wrote in part of a tweet that knocked Biden's bid for president.

Poll: Trump's approval rating hits highest point of presidency

As The Hill reported, Trump's approval rating has surged to the highest level of his presidency, according to a new Washington Post-ABC News poll. The survey, which was released Sunday, found that 47 percent of registered voters approve of the job Trump is doing in the White House, a figure that represents a 5-point increase from April. Fifty percent of registered voters disapprove of Trump's performance as president, however Meanwhile, 44 percent of voting-age Americans said they approve of Trump's job performance, while 53 percent said they disapprove of it. Just 39 percent of voting-age Americans said they approved of Trump's job performance in April.

The survey's release comes as the 2020 Democratic primary race begins to heat up, as candidates such as Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.) and Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) gain ground on former Vice President Joe Biden in the polls.

The economy served as the only issue where a majority said they approve of Trump's performance, according to the poll. Fifty-one percent of respondents said they approved of the way he has handled economic issues since entering the White House. Forty-two percent said they disapprove of his handling of the economy. Meanwhile, a majority of respondents said they disapprove of how Trump has handled immigration, health care, issues of special concern to women, abortion, climate change, gun violence and foreign policy. Forty-nine percent said they disapprove of the way he's handled taxes, while 42 percent said they approve.

In addition, 65 percent of respondents said Trump has acted in an "unpresidential" way since taking office. Twenty-eight percent said he has acted in a "fitting and proper" way.The Washington-Post ABC News poll was conducted between June 28 and July 1 among a national population of 1,008 adults. The margin of error for the full sample is 3.5 percentage points. The margin of error is 4 percentage points for the sample of 875 registered voters.

Warren and Harris Rise in Democratic Primary, Challenging Male Front-Runners

As New York Times reported, When Beth Krerowicz began reviewing the platoon of Democratic presidential candidates, her first instinct was to back Joseph R. Biden Jr., whom she saw as the strongest opponent to President Trump.

But recently, Ms. Krerowicz, 58, began to have second thoughts. So this week she trekked to a community center not far from the Las Vegas Strip to watch Senator Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts detail her plans for reshaping the economy. Ms. Krerowicz, an executive assistant who is between jobs, said that she was now leaning heavily toward Ms. Warren, and that Senator Kamala Harris of California was her second choice.“I want someone who I know will stand up, that has a backbone,” Ms. Krerowicz said, suggesting that Ms. Warren and Ms. Harris could perhaps form a ticket. “They’re both very, very strong women. I would love to see them together, but I think Elizabeth has the experience.”

In the span of just a few weeks, voters like Ms. Krerowicz have pushed the race into a new, highly uncertain phase, propelling a pair of women toward the top of the Democratic pack at the expense of the onetime front-runners, Mr. Biden and Senator Bernie Sanders of Vermont.

Neither woman is yet in a position to take control of the race. Mr. Biden and Mr. Sanders retain considerable advantages, most notably the backing they enjoy among working-class voters and their significant financial reserves. Mr. Biden, 76, is still the clear front-runner, and both he and Mr. Sanders, 77, are not likely to see their support simply melt away.

But recent polls, and interviews with voters in the early primary and caucus states over the last week, found that Ms. Harris and Ms. Warren had plainly broken through, drawing on a deep hunger within the Democratic electorate for big ideas and groundbreaking female leadership.Together, the two senators have functioned as something of a political pincer, squeezing Mr. Biden and Mr. Sanders from the left and the relative center, and endangering any hope of an easy march to victory for either man.

After Ms. Harris’s searing clash with Mr. Biden over his record on race in the first primary debate, she claimed for herself a chunk of Mr. Biden’s formidable support among African-Americans and white liberals. And Ms. Warren, with her relentless focus on economic inequality and political corruption, and her full portfolio of progressive policy proposals, has cut deeply into the coalition Mr. Sanders built during his 2016 campaign.

Their performances in the first debate lifted both women, with Ms. Harris making an especially sharp ascent after confronting Mr. Biden — a showdown that convinced some voters she had the toughness necessary for the general election.

“I just think she has the moxie to bring it to the Donald,” said Claire Haws, a stay-at-home mother from Des Moines, who contributed to Ms. Harris’s campaign after watching her in the debate.

Yet both women still face a complex path forward, one complicated by the enduring strengths of Mr. Biden and Mr. Sanders, and perhaps most of all by each other. While they have distinct political bases, Ms. Warren and Ms. Harris are both relying on the support of women and educated liberals to propel their candidacies. That strategy also means they are dividing up powerful constituencies that could in theory make one of them a dominant figure.Joseph R. Biden Jr. still holds a pronounced lead in some polls and is unlikely to lose all support from working class voters, a constituency with whom Ms. Warren and Ms. Harris are lagging.

“They’re in the same lane right now, and it’s getting pretty crowded,” Patty Judge, Iowa’s former agriculture secretary, said.

The two women also still face competition for their core supporters from other dogged candidates reaching for the mantle of change, like Mayor Pete Buttigieg of South Bend, Ind., and Senators Cory Booker of New Jersey and Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota.Former Senator Harry Reid of Nevada, the longtime Democratic leader in that chamber, said Mr. Biden still had an “early advantage.” Though he is neutral in Nevada’s early caucus, Mr. Reid, who worked closely with Mr. Biden for 30 years, said the former vice president should not be underestimated.

“Joe Biden has a great deal of good will that’s been created over the years that he’s been in politics,” Mr. Reid said, pointing to Mr. Biden’s tragedy-inflected biography and expansive network of political friendships as foundations for his candidacy. “Here’s a man whose life story is something you can’t ignore.”

But Mr. Reid also praised the two women who are surging in the race, calling Ms. Harris a candidate “you have to be impressed with” and describing Ms. Warren’s indignant economic message as a good match for his own state, which was ravaged by the Great Recession. “Here in Nevada,” he said, “it resonates quite well.”

Ms. Harris and Ms. Warren have been eyeing each other warily for months, anticipating a tug of war for Democratic voters who are eager for a fresher-faced champion than Mr. Biden or Mr. Sanders. A new poll in Iowa showed that voters who list either woman as their top choice list the other as their most common second-choice preference. Ms. Harris already appears to have cut into Ms. Warren’s support from liberals, and she is also improving with moderates and African-Americans — a combination of constituencies that prove pivotal in Democratic primaries.

Some in Ms. Warren’s camp have long seen Ms. Harris as a serious threat, but have also questioned whether Ms. Harris can sustain the energy she has generated with set-piece moments like her takedown of Mr. Biden. Ms. Harris has repeatedly bobbled policy issues, most recently after her debate confrontation last week with the former vice president over school busing, when she was quizzed on her own views on busing and struggled to differentiate her position from that of Mr. Biden.

Ms. Harris’s advisers, in turn, are convinced that Ms. Warren will ultimately suffer for her fixation on her policy agenda and relative lack of interest in going after Mr. Trump directly. For all of the enthusiasm over Ms. Warren’s churn of ideas, many Democrats remain deeply concerned about her readiness to face Mr. Trump in the general election.

The two women’s contrasting approaches to the race were on vivid display over the last week, as Ms. Harris carried her momentum into Iowa and Ms. Warren pressed her advantage in Nevada. Ms. Harris, tapping into the excitement surrounding her debate performance, debuted a new line of attack against Mr. Trump, encouraging Democrats to see her as a prizefighter pursuing a president they loathe.

MNA/TT