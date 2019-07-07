Guangzhou to construct industrial park in N Iran

As Abdolreza Dadbood said, several MoU’s have also been signed on the way to make Gorgan and Guangzhou as sister cities during the current visit of a Chinese delegation to the Northern Iranian city.

“We had good negotiations on economic, trade, cultural, tourism and education cooperation with the Chinese delegation and both sides are keen on expanding ties with each other,” he said underscoring the close ties Gorgan has with China's Guangzhou.

Governor of Golestan province Hadi Haqshenas said on Sunday that the province enjoys extensive capacities for foreign investments in advanced technology and tourism and that the provincial administration has made preparatory works to welcome foreign investors for implementing small and big projects in various sectors.

Speaking in a meeting with the delegation from Guangzhou, Haqshenas said that natural sight-seeing and historical monuments are among the grounds for attracting foreign investments in Golestan province.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Haqshenas hailed signing sister city agreement between Gorgan and Guangzhou, saying there is no limitation for economic cooperation with China.

Gorgan is the capital city of Golestan Province, Iran.

