Emergency Operations Center opens at Iran Airports Company

A Safety and Emergency Operations Center was inaugurated on Sunday at the Iran Airports Company. The ceremony was attended by Minister of Roads and Urban Development, Mohammad Eslami, and the head of National Disaster Management Organization of Iran, Esmaeil Najjar.

The center provides safety information during emergency situations, such as the assessment of incidents and disasters, reports received from pilots working at airlines, as well as operational performance monitoring reports.

The Safety and Emergency Operations Center at the Iran Airports Company aims at macro management and issuing notices and warnings about incidents and unexpected natural disasters.

According to the CEO of the Iran Airports Company, Siavash Amir-Mokri, the center will act as an aviation safety monitoring center during normal situations, and will act as a crisis management center at times of emergency.

The Iran Airports Company (IAC) is the holding and operating company for civilian airports in Iran. Its headquarters is located at Tehran Mehrabad International Airport but it has offices at all Airports in Iran.

