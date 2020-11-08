  1. Economy
Iran's nano-towel export hits 35 tons in 7 month

TEHRAN, Nov. 08 (MNA) – Since beginning the Iranian calendar year on 20 March, an Iranian company has exported 35 tons of nano towels to neighboring countries including the Republic of Azerbaijan and Iraq.

"In the last Iranian calendar year, the company exported its nano products to Georgia, Iraq, and Republic of  Azerbaijan" Heidar Badr, the CEO of this Iranian company said.

He went on to say, “Since March 20(beginning of new Iranian year), despite the outbreak of the Coronavirus and its difficulties, the company has managed to export 35 tons of nano-enhanced towels to Iraq and Republic of Azerbaijan.

"This Iranian company supplies its high-quality products to different departments such as hotels and hospitals", Badr said.

Being produced with high-standard nanomaterials, these nano-antibacterial towels prevent the growth and multiplication of various microorganisms, and also, the water absorption of these towels is higher than ordinary towels, he added.

