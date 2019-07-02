Israeli aggression aimed at prolonging terrorist war in Syria: Syrian FM

“Israeli occupation forces at 12.35 a.m. Monday attacked once again Syrian territories in a flagrant violation of Security Council resolution No. 350 of 1974 related to the disengagement of forces agreement between the two sides through launching successive waves of missiles from over the Lebanese airspace, targeting regions in Damascus, Damascus countryside and Homs that claimed the lives of 4 martyrs, among them a baby and injuring 21 citizens, the majority of them were women and children and causing material damage to the houses of citizens,” said the Ministry in two letters addressed to Secretary General of the UN and the Security Council, SANA reported on Monday.

The Ministry added that all the Israeli aggressions have failed to intimidate the Syrian people, but they increased their determination to adhere to the inevitability of victory over terrorism and the restoration of the occupied Syrian Golan.

Syria underlines that Israel continuation in its dangerous hostile method would have never be done except by the unlimited support offered by the US administration in particular and the immunity from punishment presented by it and known countries at the Security Council.

It called on the Security Council to assume its responsibilities, in the framework of UN convention, and take immediate and decisive procedures to prevent Israeli regime from repeating such aggressions.

“Israel should be forced to respect UN resolutions regarding the disengagement of forces agreement and bringing it to justice for its crimes against the Syrian and Palestinian people in violation of UN relevant resolutions No. 242, 338, 350 and 497,” the Ministry concluded.

An Israeli regime's missile aggression against Syria’s Damascus on early Monday has killed four civilians including a kid. According to SANA, many others have also been injured in the attack. The report adds that Syrian air defenses had shot down three missiles launched by Israeli warplanes on Sunday night from Lebanese airspace towards some Syrian sites.

The Israeli regime launches airstrikes on the Syrian territory from time to time. Such aggressive moves are usually viewed as attempts to prop up terrorist groups suffering defeats at the hands of Syrian government forces.

MNA/SANA