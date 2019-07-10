  1. Politics
Mine left by ISIL terrorists kills seven Syrian children

TEHRAN, Jul. 10 (MNA) – Seven children were martyred when a mine left behind by ISIL terrorists went off on the outskirts of Syria’s Diblan village in Deir Ezzor eastern countryside.

Director of al-Assad Hospital in Deir Ezzor Dr. Mamoun Hiza said that the bodies of seven children arrived in the hospital on Tuesday evening as they were martyred in a blast of a mine left by ISIL terrorists on outskirts of al-Diblan town in Deir Ezzor eastern countryside.

Hiza added that the children aged between 9 and 13 and they were martyred after they sustained shrapnel wounds in different parts of their bodies when a mine blasted while they were playing near it on outskirts of the village.

Army units are still working on combing the liberated areas to remove the mines planted by terrorists over wide areas across the province.

