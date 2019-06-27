Ditching JCPOA not to create better situation

He called on fully implementation of obligations of all parties involved in Iran’s nuclear talks and reiterated, “ditching JCPOA will not create better situation.”

He made the remarks during the Wednesday meeting of the United Nations Security Council to examine the half-year report on implementing Resolution 2231.

He described JCPOA as a masterpiece of multilateralism and added, “this important deal one of the great achievements and successes of nonproliferation of nuclear weapons.”

Belgian envoy to UN called on the UN and parties involved in JCPOA to live up to their commitments within the framework of JCPOA.

