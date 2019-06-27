  1. Politics
Amir-Abdollahian:

Change of behavior towards robust logic of Iran, sole rescue for Trump

TEHRAN, Jun. 27 (MNA) – Iranian Parliament Speaker's Special Aide for International Affairs said the only rescue for US President Donald Trump is change of behavior towards robust logic of Iranian Leadership and noble nation of Islamic Iran.

He tweeted on Thus. and said, “Trump is not in position even to talk about sanctions against Iranian Leader. Trump does every thing to solely grab Imam Khamenei’s attention but Trump has received response beforehand.”

