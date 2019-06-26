  1. Politics
26 June 2019 - 23:33

UAE says no proof Iran hit tankers in contradiction to US-Saudi claims

UAE says no proof Iran hit tankers in contradiction to US-Saudi claims

TEHRAN, Jun. 26 (MNA) – The UAE says there is no "clear, scientific and convincing" evidence to assign blame for the recent tanker attacks off its coast in the Sea of Oman in clear rebuttal to the US and Saudi Arabia's claims, which hold Iran responsible for the suspicious acts.

UAE Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan said Wednesday, according to Press TV, that his country was not able to pin the attacks on any country because an investigation had failed to find enough proof.

“Honestly we can’t point the blame at any country because we don’t have evidence,” bin Zayed said during a joint press conference with his Russian counterpart, Sergey Lavrov, in Moscow.

“If there is a country that has the evidence, then I’m convinced that the international community will listen to it. But we need to make sure the evidence is clear and precise and scientific and convincing for the international community,” he added.

Last month, four tankers were subjected to what Abu Dhabi called "acts of sabotage" outside the tiny Persian Gulf sheikhdom's territorial waters near the Strait of Hormuz.

A joint investigation by the three countries concluded that a “state actor” was most likely behind the incident in May but stopped short of singling out any country.

Another pair of tankers -- one of them Japanese -- were attacked in the Sea of Oman earlier this month.

KI/PR

News Code 146951

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 2 + 7 =

    TOP 10

    Mehr Vision

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News