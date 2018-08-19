  1. Economy
Tea, Coffee International Exhibition opens in Tehran

TEHRAN, Aug. 18 (MNA) – Companies from Iran and the other countries of the world are showcasing their achievements, products and equipment at the Tea and Coffee International Exhibition and Festival.

The Tea and Coffee International Exhibition and Festival opened in Tehran on Sunday at the venue of Permanent Fairground of Tehran Municipality in Goftegou Park.

The event is organized and being held by contributions from renowned Iranian and international companies and producer of coffee.

In addition to Iranian companies, companies from Italy, Turkey, Brazil, Denmark, France and Switzerland are showcasing their equipment, machinery, accomplishments and products.

It is the biggest specialized event on coffee in the world according to the head of the committee responsible for holding the exhibition.

During the festival, also baristas will compete in the Grand Barista Award where international judges will decide the winner, added the official.

