Australia in maritime, shipbuilding cooperation with Iran

Mohammad Nouri Amiri, deputy head of planning at the Industrial Development & Renovation Organization of Iran (IDRO), met with Australian Ambassador Ian Biggs on Sunday in Hormozgan province.

Amiri maintained that Australia is cooperating with Iran in the sharing of the latest maritime and shipbuilding technology, despite Washington’s unilateral sanctions against Tehran.

He said that the aim of the visit of the Australian ambassador and his accompanying delegation to Hormozgan was to kickstart joint cooperation in turning Bandar Abbas into a hub for regional maritime and shipbuilding industry.

Amiri went on to add that given the special status of Hormozgan province in maritime industry, as well as the establishment of Iran’s largest shipbuilding complex in the province, a joint cooperation has begun with the Australian side in carrying out industrial projects.

