Iran tea exports earn over $17 mn in 9 months

Speaking to IRIB on Tuesday, Jahansaz said the government purchased about 112,000 tons of fresh tea leaves from local farmers in the north of Iran; a total of about 25,000 tons of processed tea have been produced from the purchased leaves, he noted.

Describing this year's market more prosperous, he said "100% of the produced tea has been shipped to the market."

Referring to the supply of more than 15000 tons of tea in domestic markets, Jahansaz said "since Iranian tea enjoys good quality, foreign countries keep buying the product from us."

Expressing that about 13000 tons of tea worth $17 million have been exported during the first nine months of the current Iranian year, he said "India, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan, and Tajikistan are top export destinations for Iranian tea."

Jahansaz also pointed to the export of the product to European countries, including Australia, Germany, Canada and France, adding Iranian tea is 100% natural and pesticide-free.

LR/4507943