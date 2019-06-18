Turkish FM to visit Iran on Thurs.

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu will visit Iran at the invitation of his Iranian counterpart Mohammad Javad Zarif to participate at the first meeting of joint economic commission of the two countries which will be held on Friday 21 June in Isfahan.

Tehran and Ankara are interested in developing relations in all fields, especially in the economic and commercial field. The relations between Iran and Turkey are closely in all fields, and it is very important to strengthen these relations in bilateral and regional fields for two countries.

ZZ/IRN 83359384